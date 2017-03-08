Police: One stabbed during fight in Jacksonville parking lot
Two men were in the hospital, one with stab wounds, after a Friday afternoon fight in the parking lot of Winn-Dixie in Jacksonville, police say. Jacksonville police Investigator Jason Campbell said police are looking into possible charges in the fight between Kenneth Shaun Wiginton, 43, of Oxford and Jeremy Brown, 40, of Weaver.
