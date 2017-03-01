Police investigating pornography on J...

Police investigating pornography on Jacksonville school leader's Twitter account

23 hrs ago

Police are investigating the recent discovery that a pornographic image was accessed through the city school superintendent's Twitter account, officials said Thursday. Reading from a prepared statement Thursday, Superintendent Mike Petersen said he would cooperate with the Jacksonville Police Department's investigation.

