Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Anniston Tuesday night
A Jacksonville man was taken to Anniston's Regional Medical Center Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Willett Street in Anniston, state troopers said on Wednesday. Randall Curtis Waldrop, 30, was walking down the middle of the street when a 38-year-old Jacksonville woman driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre struck him with the vehicle around 8:45 p.m., State Trooper Chuck Daniel said by phone.
