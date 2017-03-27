No fee for free speech in Alabama

No fee for free speech in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Anniston Star

A bill in the Alabama Legislature would require sellers of smartphones, tablets, computers or anything else than can access the Internet to install porn filters on those devices. To remove the filter, Alabamians would have to pay a $20 fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin or Lisa Dindlebeck.... (Mar '09) 7 hr Marlon 8
Swedish Feminists Flee Suburbs Due to Islamic F... 9 hr Infowarrior 1
Police Defend Mass Rape Of Young Children 10 hr Infowarrior 1
Social Justice Warriors and Bubonic Plague 10 hr Infowarrior 1
Monsanto’s Terrible Secrets Are Tumbling out Thu Wave of Cancer La... 1
Trump administration is going after sex traffic... Thu Is your child mis... 1
News Public Record: March 11, 2017 - March 17, 2017 Thu doc 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC