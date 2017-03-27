No fee for free speech in Alabama
A bill in the Alabama Legislature would require sellers of smartphones, tablets, computers or anything else than can access the Internet to install porn filters on those devices. To remove the filter, Alabamians would have to pay a $20 fee.
