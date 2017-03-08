Man struck by car Tuesday night still in critical condition
A man struck by a car Tuesday night in Anniston was in critical condition on Thursday at a Birmingham hospital, a family member said. "He was taken by ambulance from RMC to UAB," the victim's sister said by phone.
