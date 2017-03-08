Man struck by car Tuesday night still...

Man struck by car Tuesday night still in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

A man struck by a car Tuesday night in Anniston was in critical condition on Thursday at a Birmingham hospital, a family member said. "He was taken by ambulance from RMC to UAB," the victim's sister said by phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed 10 hr Infowarrior 1
There`s a fungs amongus Thu Learn the Truth 1
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Mar 5 whatsyourname 1,169
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 27 About to be court... 9
Heroes review (Nov '13) Feb 26 Shooting 2
Ray Harper and his crew Feb 24 need a job 1
Jay Colvin Feb 22 Informed 2
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC