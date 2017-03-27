Look Back ... to buried history at RM...

Look Back ... to buried history at RMC, 1992

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Anniston Star

March 24, 1942, in The Star: "Churchill vs. Cripps," an English political problem, will be discussed tonight at the Calhoun County Courthouse when Anniston's Town Hall, a WHMA radio program, conducts another debate for the entertainment and enlightenment of its listeners. Dr. C. E. Cayley of Jacksonville State Teachers College will take the position that Winston Churchill should be allowed to continue as prime minister, while Fitz Booth, a local research chemist, will take the position that Churchill should be replaced by Sir Stafford Cripps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends in Safe Spaces 13 hr LetsSingTogether 1
CEO gives job applicants a 'snowflake test' Mon Infowarrior 1
Hiring a Social Justice Warrior Mon Infowarrior 1
The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit Mar 26 Infowarrior 1
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Mar 26 Journey counselor 12
Benghazi Hero: Ready To Arrest Soros Mar 25 Infowarrior 1
Local girls Mar 25 Terael 3
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC