Look Back ... to buried history at RMC, 1992

March 24, 1942, in The Star: "Churchill vs. Cripps," an English political problem, will be discussed tonight at the Calhoun County Courthouse when Anniston's Town Hall, a WHMA radio program, conducts another debate for the entertainment and enlightenment of its listeners. Dr. C. E. Cayley of Jacksonville State Teachers College will take the position that Winston Churchill should be allowed to continue as prime minister, while Fitz Booth, a local research chemist, will take the position that Churchill should be replaced by Sir Stafford Cripps.
