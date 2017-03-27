Look Back ... to a keen need for apar...

Look Back ... to a keen need for apartments, 1942

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Anniston Star

March 25, 1942, in The Star: The Homes Registration Office would again like to bring to the attention of Anniston, Jacksonville and Oxford residents that an acute housing condition still exists for the officers and enlisted personnel of Fort McClellan and civilian defense workers already working here. The HRO suggests that there might be property owners in this section who have never considered the possibility of renting small apartments of two, three or four rooms, and who should do so, thereby also realizing a little income during a time of steadily increasing costs of living.

