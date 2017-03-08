Latest installment of Jacksonville fi...

Latest installment of Jacksonville film series set for Friday

Yesterday

Jacksonville's Longleaf Studios on Friday will host the fifth of six movie showings as part of a circuit of film screenings across the South. In April Longleaf Studios became a partner for the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.

Read more at Anniston Star.

Jacksonville, AL

