House will take up Jacksonville Sunday alcohol sales

Tuesday Mar 14

A bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Jacksonville will move to the full House of Representatives for a vote after passing a procedural hurdle Tuesday. The House Local Legislation Committee gave its approval to the bill, moving it to the floor despite a lack of support from two of Calhoun County's lawmakers.

