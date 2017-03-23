Golden Saw Music Hall
A nice crowd listens to musicians play and sing at the Golden Saw Music Hall in the Pleasant Valley community near Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Musicians play and sing at the Golden Saw Music Hall in the Pleasant Valley community near Jacksonville.
