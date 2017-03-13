Glencoe man indicted in 2016 death of Jacksonville woman
Suzy Michelson, in a studio portrait shot in 2015 for a feature on her work helping to organize the Woodstock 5k. A Glencoe man remained in Calhoun County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted him on a manslaughter charge in connection with a wreck that killed a 49-year-old Jacksonville woman last year.
