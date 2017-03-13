Free program on Jacksonville's historic home Ten Oaks
In these changing times, it's nice to have fixed points in our lives such as timeless music and the triumph of seeing historic homes being preserved. Both of these pleasures come to us Tuesday with a program on Jacksonville's Ten Oaks and a JSU/Community concert featuring Beethoven's best-known symphony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Ginger Lollar
|10
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|Mar 10
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Mar 9
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Mar 5
|whatsyourname
|1,169
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb 24
|need a job
|1
|Jay Colvin
|Feb 22
|Informed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC