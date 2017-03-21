An Alabama Man Makes Incredible Hats For His Little Toad
Over the summer, Chris Newsome often found himself entertaining a particularly slimy guest at his Jacksonville, Alabama home. Every night, the same little toad hopped up onto his porch for a visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local girls
|Mon
|Alan
|1
|VIDEO Censored CIA Whistleblower Speaks Out
|Mar 18
|Infowarrior
|1
|Work begins on $1T infrastructure plan
|Mar 16
|Infowarrior
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Ginger Lollar
|10
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|Mar 10
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Mar 9
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC