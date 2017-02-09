Whites Gap dogs daunting to competiti...

Whites Gap dogs daunting to competitive cyclists

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Anniston Star

It was in early December that Jeff Brooks cracked the cycling helmet he'd gotten by mail the day before. He'd been riding with a group on Whites Gap Road outside Jacksonville, cruising down a hill at speeds he estimated near 30 miles per hour, when a pack of dogs charged out of a trailer park near the bottom of the hill, Brooks said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan 23 amford9600 10
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec '16 Bob_Minnesota 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Tolerman 2
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC