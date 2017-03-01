Teen defendant in Jacksonville shooting will be tried as an adult
Querriun Mason, at a previous hearing, walks out of Circuit Judge Bud Turner's courtroom. A Calhoun County judge on Friday ruled that a 17-year-old Oxford resident, charged with attempted murder in connection with a Jacksonville shooting, will be tried as an adult, according to court records.
