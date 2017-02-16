Man shot in Jacksonville, police searching for suspect
Police on Saturday evening were looking for a suspect they say shot a man in Jacksonville after the suspect tried to break into a car owned by another man. According to authorities, the victim was shot through both legs, then taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment.
