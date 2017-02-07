Man from Rome, Ga., struck by train i...

Man from Rome, Ga., struck by train in Anniston

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Anniston Star

A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning on North Hunter Street in Anniston, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said. Authorities identified the victim as Richard Charles Cross Jr., 26, of Rome, Ga.

