Man from Rome, Ga., struck by train in Anniston
A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning on North Hunter Street in Anniston, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said. Authorities identified the victim as Richard Charles Cross Jr., 26, of Rome, Ga.
