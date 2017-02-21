Look Back ... to the Calhoun Theater'...

Look Back ... to the Calhoun Theater's opening announcement, 1942

Sunday Feb 19

Feb. 19, 1942, in The Star: Ralph Bice of East Sixth Street, Anniston, gets the credit for submitting the name chosen for the brand-new theater that opens at 1218-20 Noble Street tomorrow afternoon: The Calhoun. Bice wins a six months' pass to both the Ritz and The Calhoun.

