Look Back ... to "How Green Was My Valley" winning Best Picture of 1941

Feb. 27, 1942, in The Star: The Federal Community Building, a recreation center at Jacksonville, will be formally opened tomorrow night at 8, Walter J. Merrill, local attorney, being the principal speaker for the program. The dedication ceremony for the $45,000 building is being sponsored and arranged by the Park and Recreation Board, the Defense Advisory Council, the Federal Security Agency and the Works Projects Administration.

