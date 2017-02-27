Look Back ... to "How Green Was My Valley" winning Best Picture of 1941

Feb. 27, 1942, in The Star: The Federal Community Building, a recreation center at Jacksonville, will be formally opened tomorrow night at 8, Walter J. Merrill, local attorney, being the principal speaker for the program. The dedication ceremony for the $45,000 building is being sponsored and arranged by the Park and Recreation Board, the Defense Advisory Council, the Federal Security Agency and the Works Projects Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.