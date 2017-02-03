Latest installment of Jacksonville film series set for Friday
Jacksonville's Longleaf Studios on Friday, Feb. 3, will host the fourth of six movie showings as part of a circuit of such events across the South. In April Longleaf Studios became a partner for the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
