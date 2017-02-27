Judge hears arguments to seal teen's ...

Judge hears arguments to seal teen's case, families fight in courthouse lobby

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Anniston Star

Family members of a victim and defendant exchanged heated words after a hearing at the Calhoun County Courthouse on Thursday. The 17-year-old defendant was charged with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot two other teens at a Jacksonville A hearing for an Oxford teen charged in a 2015 Jacksonville shooting ended without a ruling from the judge and a shoving match in a courthouse lobby between supporters of the defendant and a victim.

