Judge hears arguments to seal teen's case, families fight in courthouse lobby
Family members of a victim and defendant exchanged heated words after a hearing at the Calhoun County Courthouse on Thursday. The 17-year-old defendant was charged with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot two other teens at a Jacksonville A hearing for an Oxford teen charged in a 2015 Jacksonville shooting ended without a ruling from the judge and a shoving match in a courthouse lobby between supporters of the defendant and a victim.
