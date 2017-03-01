Jacksonville City Council appoints municipal court judge
The Jacksonville City Council appointed Anniston attorney Jennifer Weems as judge during its regular meeting Monday. The appointment comes two months after the council approved the retirement current judge Joe Maloney.
