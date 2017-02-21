GATCO Scepter 2.0 - The Ultimate Shar...

GATCO Scepter 2.0 - The Ultimate Sharpener/Survival Aid Tool

Wednesday Feb 22

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - - GATCO Sharpeners, one of the highest quality products in the manual sharpening industry, introduces a multi-functioning tool that sharpens knives and could possibly save your life with the Scepter 2.0. Compact, Lightweight and completes various tasks, the GATCO Scepter 2.0 is the ultimate survival aid when sharpening and fire starting are necessities.

