GATCO Scepter 2.0 - The Ultimate Sharpener/Survival Aid Tool
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - - GATCO Sharpeners, one of the highest quality products in the manual sharpening industry, introduces a multi-functioning tool that sharpens knives and could possibly save your life with the Scepter 2.0. Compact, Lightweight and completes various tasks, the GATCO Scepter 2.0 is the ultimate survival aid when sharpening and fire starting are necessities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb 24
|need a job
|1
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Feb 23
|Cher
|1,166
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Jay Colvin
|Feb 22
|Informed
|2
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC