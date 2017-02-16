Five new bills filed by Anniston-area lawmakers
Only two days into their 30-day session, lawmakers have proposed 251 different bills. Some are momentous, like the $6 billion education budget that has to be passed in some form before lawmakers can go home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|1,162
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC