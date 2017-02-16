Five new bills filed by Anniston-area...

Five new bills filed by Anniston-area lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Anniston Star

Only two days into their 30-day session, lawmakers have proposed 251 different bills. Some are momentous, like the $6 billion education budget that has to be passed in some form before lawmakers can go home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Feb 12 Cher 1,162
Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11) Feb 12 Cher 10
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec '16 Bob_Minnesota 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Tolerman 2
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC