Farmers and Merchants Bank president reducing role with bank
Deason, president of the Piedmont-based bank for the last 12 years, said he is going to be "semi-retired" and take the part-time position of president emeritus. Meanwhile, former chief financial officer Chris Latta is to become president of the century-old bank, Deason said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Wed
|Amy
|1,167
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb 24
|need a job
|1
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Jay Colvin
|Feb 22
|Informed
|2
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC