Calhoun Co suspect to face attempted murder charges
U.S. Marshals say they have taken a man in custody who is accused of shooting at officers in the Jacksonville area. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says Williams was found by authorities near Roy Webb Road and Nesbitt Lake and taken into custody without incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|1,162
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC