Calhoun Co suspect to face attempted ...

Calhoun Co suspect to face attempted murder charges

U.S. Marshals say they have taken a man in custody who is accused of shooting at officers in the Jacksonville area. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says Williams was found by authorities near Roy Webb Road and Nesbitt Lake and taken into custody without incident.

