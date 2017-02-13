Alabama's food-tax inequality

Alabama's food-tax inequality

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Anniston Star

Groceries are taxed in Alabama because lawmakers are either too unwilling to craft a workable solution, too incapable of withstanding the political pressure, or not smart enough to grasp the importance. Gov. Robert Bentley is a walking, talking ethically challenged chief executive, but his call to end Alabama's grocery tax during his State of the State address this week was spot-on correct.

