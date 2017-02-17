Alabama Senate pauses on Confederate monuments bill
A monument honoring Confederate soldiers, on the Public Square in Jacksonville. Bills being considered in the Legislature would require lawmakers' approval for removal of such monuments from state or local government property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|1,162
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Feb 12
|Cher
|10
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec '16
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Tolerman
|2
|Jay Colvin
|Oct '16
|DailyVisitor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC