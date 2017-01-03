Teens, get ready for "adulting" at Jacksonville library
The Jacksonville Public Library is bringing people and information together in a new and different way with a series of four Saturday workshops called "Adulting 101." Young adults who are preparing for the transition to independence will find this program helpful in preparing for life's challenges, according to library director Barbara Rowell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Sun
|Southside Alum
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC