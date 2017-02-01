Protesters object to Rep. Mike Rogers...

Protesters object to Rep. Mike Rogers' support of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Anniston Star

Protesters show off their signs. Local Democratic party, in conjunction with Jesse Smith, who was Mike Rogers opponent in the recent election, organized a Trump protest Tuesday on the sidewalk in front of the federal courthouse building in downtown Anniston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) 21 hr Neale 8
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan 23 amford9600 10
HELP please looking for brother Jan 17 Desperately searc... 1
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec '16 Bob_Minnesota 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Tolerman 2
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,526,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC