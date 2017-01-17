Photo Gallery: Springtime in January
Shorts, tank tops and flip flops were the choice of the day for Alex Burroughs, Erika Warren and Cassidy Bedford as they walk their dogs at the JSU campus on an usually warm mid-January Saturday in Calhoun county. Temps reached the mid-70's with abundant sunshine.
