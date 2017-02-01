Judge compels city of Jacksonville an...

Judge compels city of Jacksonville and Police Department to answer to lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Anniston Star

David McBrayer, killed by Jacksonville police in November 2014, may have been struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness at the time, his family believes. McBrayer is shown here in an undated photo provided by his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) 4 hr Neale 8
Jonathan Cash Jan 24 lookingforlove 1
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) Jan 23 amford9600 10
HELP please looking for brother Jan 17 Desperately searc... 1
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec '16 Bob_Minnesota 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Tolerman 2
Jay Colvin Oct '16 DailyVisitor 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC