Jacksonville Public Safety Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith cuts the red ribbon with city officials and representatives of the fire and police departments to open the new public safety complex. Kirsten Fiscus/ The Anniston Star Jacksonville city officials gathered with the public to officially open the $12 million public safety complex which will house both the police and fire departments as well as municipal court.
