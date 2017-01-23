Jacksonville opens $12 million public safety complex
Jacksonville city officials gathered with the public to officially open the $12 million public safety complex which will house both the police and fire departments as well as municipal court. Kirsten Fiscus/ The Anniston Star Jacksonville city officials gathered with the public to officially open the $12 million public safety complex which will house both the police and fire departments as well as municipal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonathan Cash
|3 min
|lookingforlove
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|amford9600
|10
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Tiffany Holland Nicholson of Piedmont AL Arre... (Jun '11)
|Jan 14
|Loo1970
|9
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC