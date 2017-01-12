Jacksonville council OKs relocation of dispatch equipment for safety complex
The City Council on Monday added an unexpected $42,000 to the cost of its new public safety complex by approving the relocation of dispatch equipment. Without the extra construction and equipment, radio dispatch signals from the approximately $12 million complex won't reach the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency in Jacksonville as previously thought, city officials say.
