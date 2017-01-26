Jacksonville City Council shrinks service area for JFD medical calls
The Fire Department won't respond to medical calls in surrounding communities, unless requested by another emergency agency, starting Jan. 30, city leaders decided Monday. Fire Chief Wade Buckner said medical call volume has increased so much from the Webster's Chapel, Angel and Knightens Crossroads communities that it sometimes leaves the city without sufficient coverage.
