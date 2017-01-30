Jacksonville Board of Education membe...

Jacksonville Board of Education members argue over transparency

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Anniston Star

Some city board of education members argued Tuesday that they had not been properly informed about the superintendent's contract extension late last year. During the board's regular meeting Tuesday, the three members elected last year argued there had been a lack of transparency regarding the two-year extension of Superintendent Mark Petersen's contract, signed in November by board president Stephen Smith.

