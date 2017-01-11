Ips Beetles Destroy Area Pines
Ips pine beetles are destroying area pines. The drought is believed to have contributed to the recent outbreak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC