Firefighters perform smoke test to open Jacksonville Safety Complex

Jacksonville Fire Marshal Lee Batey fills the jail of the new public safety complex full of smoke to test the ventilation system designed to quickly pump out smoke in the event of a fire. Kirsten Fiscus/ The Anniston Star Jacksonville Fire Marshal Lee Batey fills the jail of the new public safety complex full of smoke to test the ventilation system designed to quickly pump out smoke in the event of a fire.

