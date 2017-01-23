Fire damages Weaver home, no injuries...

Fire damages Weaver home, no injuries reported

A mother and her two teenage sons were forced out of their Weaver home Friday morning after it caught fire. Weaver, Alexandria and Jacksonville firefighters responded to the home on Ledford Street after the mother called 911 around 8:30 a.m., Weaver fire Chief Brian Bunn said at the scene.

