Cheaha Challenge cyclists registering faster than last year
Bikers make their way up Alabama Highway 204 to turn onto Pelham Road in Jacksonville after the start of the race. The 24th annual running of the Cheaha Challenge bike event was held Sunday in Calhoun county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
