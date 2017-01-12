Anniston man killed in crash avoiding...

Anniston man killed in crash avoiding deputies' checkpoint

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Anniston Star

An Anniston man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle wreck west of Jacksonville after he allegedly turned around to avoid a law enforcement checkpoint and ran off the road shortly after, officials said. Calhoun County deputies were at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Cedar Springs Drive "conducting a public safety checkpoint," Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said by phone, when William Lance Dodd, 29, pulled up in a 2000 Buick Regal.

Read more at Anniston Star.

Jacksonville, AL

