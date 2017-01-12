Anniston man killed in crash avoiding deputies' checkpoint
An Anniston man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle wreck west of Jacksonville after he allegedly turned around to avoid a law enforcement checkpoint and ran off the road shortly after, officials said. Calhoun County deputies were at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Cedar Springs Drive "conducting a public safety checkpoint," Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said by phone, when William Lance Dodd, 29, pulled up in a 2000 Buick Regal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1,160
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|Dec 29
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC