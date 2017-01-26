Anniston EMS to temporarily serve communities once covered by Jacksonville

Anniston EMS agreed Wednesday to temporarily answer medical calls in communities that Jacksonville firefighters will no longer respond to starting Monday. In a Friday email to The Star, Kevin Jenkins, director of Calhoun County 911, wrote that Anniston EMS would be the interim medical call service provider for portions of Alexandria, along with the Webster's Chapel, Angel Station and Knightens Crossroads communities.

