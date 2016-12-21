Pair indicted on credit card changes

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Atlanta women on charges related to using stolen credit card numbers for purchases and cash in Calhoun County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. Alicia Shante Stewart, 34, and Nenita Chiffon Barnes, 40, were indicted on conspiracy to defraud Regions Bank and one count each of bank fraud and of possessing more than 15 counterfeit credit cards.

