Pair indicted on credit card changes
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Atlanta women on charges related to using stolen credit card numbers for purchases and cash in Calhoun County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. Alicia Shante Stewart, 34, and Nenita Chiffon Barnes, 40, were indicted on conspiracy to defraud Regions Bank and one count each of bank fraud and of possessing more than 15 counterfeit credit cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D-Fords Aug. 1984
|20 hr
|Bob_Minnesota
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC