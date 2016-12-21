J'ville City Council weighs legalizing Sunday alcohol sales
The Jacksonville City Council asked city staff to draft a resolution requesting that the state Legislature grant it permission to legalize Sunday alcohol sales. Some council members say legalizing Sunday alcohol sales might make economic sense given that other cities in Calhoun County have done so in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons...
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Easy money
|Dec 14
|Desperate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC