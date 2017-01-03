Delta Chi holds final chapter meeting...

Delta Chi holds final chapter meeting of the year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Anniston Star

In Jacksonville, Alabama lies an amazing campus named, Jacksonville State University, or better known as "JSU". JSU is home to many organizations and clubs, including Fraternities and Sororities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D-Fords Aug. 1984 Dec 29 Bob_Minnesota 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec 21 Loudman 4
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Dec 15 JustFacts 3
The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 3
Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 4
News Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly... Dec 15 Daniel decosta 1
Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14) Dec 15 Mr-Smiley 3
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Calhoun County was issued at January 04 at 3:10PM CST

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC