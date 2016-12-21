Look Back ... to the end of the high school football season, 1941
Late hours for closing of stores in the pre-Christmas shopping season will begin in downtown Anniston Dec. 15, it was decided today at a meeting of merchants at the Alabama Power Company auditorium. Stores will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16, at 9 p.m. from Dec. 17-22 and on the two days before Christmas they'll close at 10 p.m. or as soon thereafter as business permits.
