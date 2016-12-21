1,500-acre Talladega forest fire fills Oxford with smoke;...
A Jacksonville firefighter sprays water behind the Calhoun Farmers Co-op on George Douthit Drive Southwest while responding to a brush fire. A Jacksonville firefighter sprays water behind the Calhoun Farmers Co-op on George Douthit Drive Southwest while responding to a brush fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons...
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Easy money
|Dec 14
|Desperate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC