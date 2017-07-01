Podcast453: Reflections on ISTE 2017 and iPad Media Camp - Jackson, Wyoming
In this podcast from July 1, 2017, Shelly and Wesley Fryer reflect on takeaways and important learning points from the 2017 ISTE Conference in San Antonio, Texas. They also reflect on what went well and what was learned at the iPad Media Camp they co-facilitated in Jackson, Wyoming, for 45 area educators.
