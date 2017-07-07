Climate, Not Fuels, Drives Big Wildfires
Recently U.S. Forest Service researcher Dr. Paul Hessburg presented his "mega-fire" lecture in Jackson, Wyoming. Although Hessburg made some good points that are worth reiterating, such as the need for allowing more wildfires to burn and less building in the wildlands urban interface, he also misrepresents some finer points of fire ecology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your mayor from Hell
|Jun 14
|Peggy
|1
|FEATURE: Cowboys in Crisis
|Jun '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Wilkes Barre Pa live talk show radio 7am
|Apr '17
|James
|1
|Baal Worship City
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Why does your town block you from posting about...
|Jan '17
|Tennessee
|1
|New Teton County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jimmy
|2
|Scorched Earth (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC